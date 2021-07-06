US wages illegal wars, disturbs international order

The United States is the most warlike nation in the history of the world as it has not been involved in any war for less than 20 years in its 240-odd-year history after it declared independence in 1776.

(Cartoon by Lu Lingxing)

According to incomplete statistics, from the end of World War II in 1945 to 2001, among the 248 armed conflicts that occurred in 153 regions of the world, 201 were initiated by the US, accounting for 81 percent of the total number.

Some of these wars were waged by the US through “legitimate procedures” that it managed to obtain by manipulating the United Nations (UN) into authorizing them through the Security Council. However, most of them were illegal wars willfully initiated by the US in the name of human rights.

The US waged wars in the Middle East more often than any other region in the world after the Cold War. It launched the Afghanistan War, the Iraq War, the Syrian War, and the Libya War without authorization from the UN Security Council, much less Congressional authority. These wars claimed countless lives, caused extremely serious civilian casualties and property damage, and left tens of millions displaced, infringing on local people’s rights to live and develop and leading to horrific humanitarian disasters.

Facts have shown that the US is the main culprit disturbing the international order.

