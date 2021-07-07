US wields sanctions to bully other countries

For a long time, unilateral sanctions have been an important tool used by the US to bully other countries. By taking advantage of its powerful status, the US has long imposed unilateral sanctions on countries such as Iran, Syria and Venezuela, causing severe humanitarian crises there.

（Cartoon by Lu Lingxing)

The US unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in May 2018, and re-imposed and expanded unilateral sanctions on Iran. As the COVID-19 pandemic raged in the Middle East, the US continued its sanctions, making it difficult for Iran to purchase anti-pandemic medical supplies and protect its people from the virus.

"Sanctions are a swindle on the people, direct oppression on the poorest in society, an abuse of the rights on the sick who lack medicines," said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Similarly, Syria has long been a victim of US sanctions. The so-called Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, which targets individuals and businesses that provide funding or assistance to the war-torn country, was signed into law in 2019. The US paralyzed Syria’s economy by implementing the act and imposing "long-arm jurisdiction".

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said the US sanctions violated international law and norms and were a new type of terrorism.

All these examples reveal that the US always violates human rights in other countries in the name of protecting human rights and seeks hegemony under the pretext of national security. The US has a terrible record of human rights violations, as it always bullies other countries and endangers their people’s lives.

