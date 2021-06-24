Chinese envoy asks for end to U.S. unilateral sanctions against other countries

People paticipate in a rally against U.S. embargo in Santa Clara, Cuba, April 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Joaquin Hernandez)

UNITED NATIONS, June 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called for an end to U.S. unilateral coercive measures against other countries.

Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, made the appeal at a UN General Assembly meeting on the necessity of ending the economic, commercial, and financial embargo imposed by the United States against Cuba.

At present, the continued ravage of the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing serious shocks to the socio-economic development of all countries, particularly developing countries, making it all the more difficult to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. All countries should bear in mind a community of shared future for mankind, join hands in fighting the pandemic so as to build back better and seek common development, he said.

However, some Western powers resorted to abusive unilateral sanctions in violation of international rules and international order, poisoning international relations. Countries of the world have all the right to adopt countermeasures to resolutely resist and counter the unilateral sanctions so as to effectively safeguard their own legitimate rights and interests, said Zhang.

People take part in a caravan demanding the lifting of the six-decades U.S. embargo in Havana, Cuba, on March 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhu Wanjun)

The U.S. embargo against Cuba and coercive measures against other countries do not go well with the international trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation. The measures violate the international consensus on the 2030 Agenda and harm the rights of the peoples of the countries concerned to survival and development, and basic human rights. These measures must be stopped immediately, said Zhang.

For 28 consecutive years, the UN General Assembly has adopted resolutions with an overwhelming majority on the necessity of ending the U.S. embargo against Cuba. The resolutions represent the just call of the international community and must be effectively implemented, he said.

"It is regrettable that the economic, commercial, and financial embargo imposed by the United States against Cuba, instead of being stopped, has, on the contrary, recently been intensified. This has seriously violated the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and relevant General Assembly resolutions, severely restricted the access of the Cuban people to medicine, vaccines, and supplies needed for fighting the pandemic. It has also severely hindered the efforts of the Cuban people in achieving sustainable development goals, such as poverty eradication, and seriously affected Cuba's normal economic, financial, and development cooperation with other (UN) member states," he said.

China has always advocated for respecting the independent choice of all countries in their social systems and development paths, safeguarding the international order underpinned by international law, defending international fairness and justice, and opposing the use of unilateral coercive measures against other countries by military, political, economic, or other means, said Zhang.

China and Cuba have always maintained frequent economic, trade, and personnel exchanges. Friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields has been continuously developed. After the outbreak of the pandemic, the Chinese government and relevant businesses and community organizations donated many times anti-epidemic supplies to Cuba to help the Cuban people fight the pandemic, he said.

All the countries in the world form a community of shared future. Dialogue on an equal footing and friendly consultation is the best way of addressing differences. Unilateralism, protectionism and bullying will ultimately backfire, he said.

China urges the United States to immediately and completely lift the economic, commercial, and financial embargo against Cuba, and develop normal state-to-state relationships with other member states in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms governing international relations. This is in line with the common interests of the peoples of the United States and Cuba, and is also conducive to regional peace and stability, he said.

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution on the necessity of ending the U.S. embargo against Cuba with 184 votes in favor, 2 against, and 3 abstentions.

