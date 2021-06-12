U.S. seen as major threat in world: media

MOSCOW, June 11 (Xinhua) -- While the United States is putting all its efforts into waging an aggressive disinformation campaign against China and Russia, it is the United States itself that is largely perceived as a threat by many countries, said a recent article in the Internet journal New Eastern Outlook.

In the article published Monday, Vladimir Platov studied global public opinion polls, which pointed to growing anti-U.S. sentiments.

According to a recent poll commissioned by the Alliance of Democracies Foundation and conducted among 50,000 people in 53 countries, a majority of respondents consider the United States, rather than Russia or China, as a threat to democracy and peace.

"This negative perception of the United States in the world has a number of explanations, one of which is Washington's recent emphasis on armament and the use of military force," wrote Platov.

This shift towards military power occurs because the United States can no longer dominate the international arena through political, economic, or diplomatic means, he said.

Such opinions, however, were also evident back in 2019, Platov added.

According to a poll conducted by the Pew Research Center in 2019, the United States was much more feared among its allies. For example, 46 percent of Canadians believed that the United States was a threat to their country.

"This indicates that Western efforts aimed at completely demonizing Russia have been, if not in vain, at least not as effective as they seemed," Platov said.

