U.S. House no longer requires mask wearing for fully vaccinated people
WASHINGTON, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Attending Physician of U.S. Congress has sent new guidance announcing that masks are no longer required on the House floor for those who are fully vaccinated, according to a CNN report on Friday.
The Capitol Hill complex is now at 85 percent vaccination rate, said the report.
"The guideline document reflects that fully vaccinated individuals may discontinue mask wear and 6-foot social distance separations in most situations consistent with the CDC revision regarding fully vaccinated individuals of May 13, 2021," said a statement from the office of the Attending Physician, Brian Monahan.
The decrease of community transmission and the increase in the rate of vaccine led to this announcement, a senior Democratic aide told CNN.
The Attending Physician of the U.S. Congress is the physician responsible for the medical welfare of the members of Congress and nine justices of the Supreme Court.
