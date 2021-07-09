China urges U.S. to stop obstructing China's implementation of 'One Country, Two Systems'

(CGTN) 08:32, July 09, 2021

The Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Tuesday expressed indignation and condemnation over the so-called "continuation of the national emergency with respect to Hong Kong" and the extension of relevant Hong Kong-related sanctions announced by the White House on Wednesday, saying it constitutes another proof of the unrepentant interference of the U.S.

The spokesperson of the office strongly disapproved and firmly opposed repeated U.S. meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs.

The U.S. side, in an attempt to disrupt Hong Kong and suppress China, deliberately distorted "One Country, Two Systems," wantonly interfered in Hong Kong affairs, emboldened anti-China, destabilizing forces in Hong Kong, and played up Hong Kong-related issues on various international occasions, said the spokesperson.

"These acts have grossly trampled on international law and the basic norms governing international relations, gravely endangered China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and severely undermined prosperity and stability of Hong Kong."

The spokesperson stressed that the U.S. side has made too many misjudgments on Hong Kong-related issues, taken too many erroneous acts, and left too many stains.

"We urge the U.S. side to reflect on itself, change course, and observe international law and the basic norms governing international relations. It must stop distorting 'One Country, Two Systems,' stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, and abandon any wishful thinking of obstructing China's full and faithful implementation of 'One Country, Two Systems' through pressure and sanctions," the spokesperson warned, adding that otherwise, it will be resolutely opposed by all the Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots.

