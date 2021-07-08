Trade could provide opportunity for China, U.S. to rebuild trust: media

Xinhua) 15:44, July 08, 2021

People view construction equipment of China's LiuGong Machinery at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas, the United States, on March 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Heng)

SINGAPORE, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Trade could provide an opportunity for China and the United States to rebuild trust and communication, and to collaborate towards a multilateral system that embodies their common interests, a commentary published by Singapore's Asian news network CNA said Tuesday.

"Ending the tariff war is the first step," said the commentary written by Yan Liang, professor and chair of International Studies at Willamette University.

Noting that keeping the tariffs imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump is a mistake, the article said that the U.S. tariff war against China fails to address trade imbalances and undermines the domestic priorities of the U.S. government, hindering a U.S. return to multilateralism.

While China and the United States have differences in ideology and geopolitical interest, trade is a fertile ground for partnership, it said, adding that multilateral rules-based trade would allow both countries to enjoy the benefits of extensive global supply chains and improve production efficiency derived from specialization and economies of scale.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)