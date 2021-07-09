Representatives of int'l industry bodies, foreign firms to visit Xinjiang: MOC

Xinhua) 08:23, July 09, 2021

Photo/Ministry of Commerce

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday that relevant representatives of international industry bodies and foreign firms in China will visit Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in the near future.

They will visit cotton fields and cotton mills in Xinjiang, MOC spokesperson Gao Feng told a news briefing.

Gao said he believed there would be more and more firms and organizations that respect facts and truth as well as conform to the law of the market.

China urges certain countries to immediately correct their bullying practices of unjustifiably suppressing Chinese companies, and is ready to continue to provide active support for foreign firms to conduct trade and investment with Xinjiang, Gao said.

