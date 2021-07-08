State councilor stresses flood control in NE China

Xinhua) 09:44, July 08, 2021

HARBIN, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong has emphasized efforts in flood control and disaster relief during the flood season.

Wang, who heads the country's flood control and drought relief headquarters, made the remarks during his inspection tour to the northeastern provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang.

From Sunday to Tuesday, Wang visited water infrastructure facilities and flood control projects in the provinces, urging efforts to strengthen prevention and response measures and minimize losses from flood disasters.

The country's northeast region has seen frequent rains this year, resulting in floods in the basins of the Heilongjiang and Nenjiang rivers.

Wang urged local authorities to carry out rescue and relief work, restoring production and protecting lives in the affected areas.

