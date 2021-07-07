Japan urged to stop erroneous words, deeds regarding Taiwan

Xinhua) 09:45, July 07, 2021

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Taiwan Affairs Office on Tuesday urged Japan to immediately correct its mistakes, stop any erroneous words and deeds concerning the Taiwan question, and abide by the one-China principle and the four political documents between China and Japan with concrete actions.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the office, made the remarks in comments on the Japanese deputy prime minister's threat that "the United States and Japan would jointly defend Taiwan" as well as the wrong words and moves made by multiple Japanese officials on Taiwan.

Zhu warned that the attempt by the Democratic Progressive Party authority to collude with Japan and other external forces to seek "independence" is a misjudgment of the situation and a miscalculation.

Some Japanese politicians have repeatedly made wrongful remarks on the Taiwan question, and this has grossly violated Japan's political commitment to China on the issue. "We firmly oppose that," said the spokesperson.

