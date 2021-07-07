Hong Kong to strengthen prevention of terrorist activities: HKSAR gov't official

HONG KONG, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chris Tang Ping-keung, secretary for security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said on Tuesday that the HKSAR will enhance the capabilities of preventing and countering terrorist activities and make every effort to prevent terrorism in all its forms from appearing in the financial hub.

Tang said that over the past year, the global terrorism situation has remained complicated and changeable with many countries witnessing terrorist incidents in different forms. Violent extremists have become "self-radicalized" under the influence of extremism propaganda on the Internet and social media and conducted lone wolf-style attacks or other attacks in many places in the world which cannot be neglected.

Tang said that since the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, street violence has sharply dropped, but there are still die-hard radicals on the Internet looking for chances to revive the violence.

There have been incidents of concern in Hong Kong since last December such as throwing petrol bombs, seizure of explosives and homemade firearms and threatening to place explosive devices on the social media, he added.

Tang condemned those who constantly advocated violence, incited hatred, and provoked hatred against society and the country.

In face of the complicated situation, the security bureau, the inter-departmental counter-terrorism unit and related departments will enhance the capabilities of preventing and countering terrorism through intelligence gathering, training and conducting drills. Other measures included law amendments and public education, he said.

