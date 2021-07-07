China launches new relay satellite

Xinhua) 08:37, July 07, 2021

A Long March-3C carrier rocket blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 6, 2021. China successfully launched a new relay satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time). Tianlian I-05 was sent into orbit by a Long March-3C carrier rocket. Tuesday's launch was the 378th mission of the Long March rocket series. (Photo by Yang Xi/Xinhua)

XICHANG, July 6 (Xinhua)-- China successfully launched a new relay satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time).

Tianlian I-05 was sent into orbit by a Long March-3C carrier rocket.

Tuesday's launch was the 378th mission of the Long March rocket series.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)