Debris from China's Long March rocket reenters atmosphere

Xinhua) 09:46, June 16, 2021

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The debris from the last stage of China's Long March-7 Y3 carrier rocket reentered the atmosphere at 4:49 p.m. on Tuesday (Beijing Time), the China Manned Space Agency said (CMSA).

The majority of the debris burned up during reentry, while the rest fell into a sea area with the center at 16.5 degrees south latitude and 129.4 degrees west longitude, said the CMSA.

The Long March-7 Y3 rocket, carrying the cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-2, blasted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan on May 29.

