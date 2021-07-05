UK reports another 24,248 coronavirus cases

People queue outside a walk-in vaccination clinic in London, Britain, on June 17, 2021. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

LONDON, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Britain has reported another 24,248 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,903,434, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also recorded another 15 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the national death toll to 128,222. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There will be a "much more permissive regime" of coronavirus measures in England once the remaining restrictions are eased, with the wearing of face masks a personal choice, Sky News quoted Britain's Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick as saying on Sunday.

The data at the moment look very positive, ahead of a final decision by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on whether the final step of England's roadmap out of COVID-19 restrictions will take place in just over two weeks, Jenrick told Sky News.

Johnson has announced a four-week delay to the final step of England's roadmap out of COVID-19 restrictions until July 19, amid a surge in cases of the Delta variant first identified in India.

Over 78.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in Britain, and more than 33.6 million people have had their second jab, according to the latest official figures.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

England's Harry Kane (1st L) competes during the Round of 16 match between England and Germany at the UEFA EURO 2020 in London, Britain, on June 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

