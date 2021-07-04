Philippines logs 5,966 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,436,369

Xinhua) 15:30, July 04, 2021

MANILA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Sunday 5,966 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,436,369.

The death toll climbed to 25,149 after 86 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested more than 14 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

