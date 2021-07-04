Pakistan confirms 1,228 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 15:16, July 04, 2021

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan on Saturday reported 1,228 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

The NCOC, a department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic, said that the country's number of overall confirmed cases had risen to 962,313, which include 907,284 recoveries.

The number of active cases has seen an increasing trend during the last week and now the figure is 32,621 across the country, including 1,875 critical patients admitted to different hospitals.

According to the NCOC, 29 people lost their lives while struggling against the disease on Saturday, increasing the overall death toll to 22,408.

Pakistan's eastern Punjab province is the worst-hit region with 346,728 infections and 10,772 deaths, followed by the southern Sindh province which reported 339,962 infections and 5,512 deaths.

The NCOC said on its website that Pakistan has administered a total of 17,000,751 COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country, with 3,264,313 people fully vaccinated so far.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)