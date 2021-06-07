18 missing as passenger van falls into river in NW Pakistan

Xinhua) 17:00, June 07, 2021

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (Xinhua) -- At least 18 people were missing after a passenger van careered off the road and plunged into a river in Pakistan's Upper Kohistan district of northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, Muhamad Hamza, a rescue official, told Xinhua.

