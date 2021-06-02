Pakistan supports peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan: FM

Xinhua) 11:26, June 02, 2021

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed his country's support for a peaceful, democratic, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.

There is no military solution to the Afghan conflict and a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward, Qureshi said in a meeting with Speaker of Wolesi Jirga or the lower house of the Afghan parliament Mir Rahman Rahmani here on Tuesday, according to the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan.

The foreign minister expressed hope that the Afghan parties would seize the historic opportunity and work out an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

He stressed the importance of maintaining a constructive and conducive environment for advancing shared goals, saying there is a need to be vigilant about the role of spoilers, both within and outside Afghanistan, according to the statement.

While stressing the need to deepen bilateral ties between the two countries, Qureshi said that strong fraternal ties with Afghanistan are based on bonds and affinities between the peoples of the two countries.

During the meeting, Qureshi also emphasized Pakistan's commitment to safe and dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland, in a time-bound and well-resourced roadmap, supported by the international community.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)