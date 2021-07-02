Wang Lanhua: CPC member who has made neighborhood security her lifelong career

Wang Lanhua, a CPC member who has made safeguarding the community residents' security her lifelong career and has devoted herself to volunteer services for more than 10 years, has recently been awarded the July 1 Medal, the Party's highest honor.

Photo shows Wang Lianhua (L2) being awarded a prize for her contribution in the neighborhood. (Photo credit to the fire rescue detachment in Wuzhong)

Wang, who was born in June 1950 and joined the party in November 1995, is a native of Wuzhong county, northwest China's Ningxia Hui autonomous region. In 2012, Wang set up a fire control publicity volunteer organization in her neigborhood, which became well known for its role in publicizing fire protection related knowledge.

Over the years, Wang's volunteer group has carried out 72 firefighting and evacuation drills in communities, brought fire control knowledge to more than 1,300 elderly people who live alone and nearly 18,000 residents in the community, and helped more than 30 communities to discover and rectify more than 680 fire hazards.

Photo shows members of Wang's volunteer group. (Photo credit to the fire rescue detachment in Wuzhong)

Furthermore, the group has raised nearly 980,000 yuan ($151,508) in charitable funds, participated in more than 9,000 public welfare activities, and solved more than 7,000 difficulties faced by community residents.

"I will continue to dedicate myself to offering public welfare services and popularizing fire control knowledge," Wang said, adding that she hopes more members of the post-90s and post-00s generations will join her volunteer group and together contribute more to community services.

