Veteran CPC member dedicates life to lake’s recovery in SW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 14:56, July 01, 2021

Kong Hainan, a veteran member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and a 71-year-old professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) in east China’s Shanghai, has spent 33 years restoring the ecological environment of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province.

Photo shows Kong Hainan. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

The septuagenarian became involved in the ecological restoration of the lake in 1987 when he began conducting comparative research on the protection of lakes in China and Japan.

“I have spent my whole life doing one thing – restoring the ecological environment of Erhai Lake,” Kong said while summarizing his life.

Photo shows Kong Hainan. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Thanks to Kong and his team’s persistent efforts, the lake is now recovering from serious pollution. But he noted that it might take at least another two decades for the lake to return to its original state.

Kong and his team recently established a national field scientific observation and research station for the ecological protection of Erhai Lake. According to him, it may take another three decades for researchers to build the research station into a full-fledged one.

Photo shows Kong Hainan. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Kong also donated 2 million yuan (about $309,530) to set up an education fund at SJTU for talented young teachers and students committed to the protection of Erhai Lake.

Kong attributed his lifelong dedication to the cause to the influence of his teacher Cai Hongdao, a professor at Tongji University in Shanghai, who responded to the country’s call for cultivating talents to tackle environmental pollution. Cai advised Kong to contribute to the motherland by furthering his undergraduate studies on environmental medical science. Following Cai’s advice, Kong became one of the first graduates in the newly-launched major and a Party member.

Kong Hainan gives a lecture to members of the Communist Party of China at SJTU, June 29, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Kong was inspired by his teacher, who did as much as he could for the major despite a lack of teachers. At that time, Kong realized that he should always do his utmost to meet the needs of his motherland, just like Cai had done.

He also wanted to pass on the spirit of his teacher to the younger generation. “Whether you are a teacher or a student of SJTU, you should integrate the planning of your career with the development and future of our motherland. Then you won’t regret your choice for the rest of your life,” Kong said in a lecture to some CPC members at SJTU on June 29.

Photo shows Kong Hainan. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

