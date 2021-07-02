China's elephant herd continues wandering in Yunnan, stray elephant 53.6 km away

People's Daily Online) 16:32, July 02, 2021

A migrating herd of 14 wild Asian elephants wandered in a forest in Eshan county, Yuxi city, Southwest China's Yunnan province, on July 1, 2021.

The male elephant that strayed away from the wandering herd 27 days ago is now 53.6 km away in the forest area of Hongta District of Yuxi.

1,393 local residents have been evacuated, and 0.7 tons of food and 1.2 kg of salt have been provided to the elephants.

All 15 elephants and local residents are currently safe and sound.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)