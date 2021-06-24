Elephant calf caught on camera suckling milk during migration in Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 10:54, June 24, 2021

A baby elephant was captured on camera suckling milk from its mom as their herd roams the city of Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on June 22.

In the video, the mother stood quietly for her suckling calf. Experts say elephant calves less than a year old are usually dependent on mothers' milk as they have insufficient foraging abilities.

The herd traveled 11.2km southwest between 6 p.m. on Monday and 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The local residents and all 15 elephants are safe and sound at present.

