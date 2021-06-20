Home>>
Migrating elephants linger in Dalongtan Township, SW China
(Xinhua) 15:45, June 20, 2021
Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2021 shows a herd of wild Asian elephants in Dalongtan Township of Eshan County, Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. From June 18 to June 19, China's famous herd of wandering elephants has headed 3.09 km southwest and continued to linger in Dalongtan Township of Eshan County. An elephant that strayed 14 days ago was about 24.9 km away from the herd, and all the 15 elephants were safe and sound, according to the headquarters in charge of monitoring their migration. (Xinhua)
