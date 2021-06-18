Two elephant calves play-fight in Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 17:31, June 18, 2021

Two elephant calves were captured play-fighting as their herd roams in Yuxi city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The herd travelled 7.4 km southwest between 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 6 p.m. on Thursday.

All 15 elephants and local residents are safe and sound at present.

