Two elephant calves play-fight in Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 17:31, June 18, 2021
Two elephant calves were captured play-fighting as their herd roams in Yuxi city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The herd travelled 7.4 km southwest between 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 6 p.m. on Thursday.
All 15 elephants and local residents are safe and sound at present.
