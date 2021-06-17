Quilt-like clouds adorn skies of Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 15:06, June 17, 2021

Cotton quilt-like clouds covered the peaks of Cangshan Mountain in Dali City, SW China's Yunnan province on Wednesday. The enchanting clouds stretch for dozens of miles, forming a natural wonder that is stunning to behold.

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Hongyu)