Quilt-like clouds adorn skies of Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 15:06, June 17, 2021
Cotton quilt-like clouds covered the peaks of Cangshan Mountain in Dali City, SW China's Yunnan province on Wednesday. The enchanting clouds stretch for dozens of miles, forming a natural wonder that is stunning to behold.
(Photo/People's Daily Online)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Hongyu)
Photos
