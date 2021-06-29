Stray male elephant in Yunnan continues its solitary life

June 29, 2021

A male elephant left behind by its herd in SW China's Yunnan Province was captured enjoying its "single life". The elephant lay down on a stretch of land to rest after eating and drinking.

The elephant, which strayed away over three weeks ago, is now 52 km away from the wandering herd. The herd traveled 4.6 km southeast between 5 p.m. on June 27 and 5 p.m. on June 28 in Yuxi city, Yunnan Province.

All 15 elephants and local residents are currently safe and sound.

