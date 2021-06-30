Chinese nationals in Bangladesh receive 2nd Sinopharm vaccine doses under China's "Spring Sprout" program

Xinhua) 09:34, June 30, 2021

DHAKA, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese nationals in Bangladesh Tuesday received the second Sinopharm vaccine doses under China's "Spring Sprout" vaccine program.

The Chinese "Spring Sprout" vaccine program was launched Tuesday in capital Dhaka and other cities of Bangladesh.

With the joint efforts by the Bangladeshi government and the Chinese embassy in Bangladesh, the official vaccination site has been set up to provide free COVID-19 vaccines for the Chinese nationals in the country.

Sinopharm vaccine was approved by Bangladesh's drug regulator late in April for emergency use.

About 1,000 medical students from Bangladesh's four top leading medical colleges have recently taken their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine thanks to the first batch of vaccines donated by China.

China's first donation of vaccines arrived in Bangladesh on May 12.

And the second batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government arrived in Bangladesh on June 13.

