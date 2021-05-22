China to continue supporting Bangladesh in fighting COVID-19 pandemic: FM

Xinhua) 13:28, May 22, 2021

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to continue supporting Bangladesh in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday in a phone conversation with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Wang said that in March this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a video speech to an event held by Bangladesh in commemoration of the centenary of its founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth, also in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the country's independence, which injected strong impetus into the development of China-Bangladesh relations.

China and Bangladesh firmly support each other on issues of core interests, said Wang, noting that China will continue to support Bangladesh's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Wang hoped that the two countries will make solid progress in promoting Belt and Road cooperation, ensure an early completion of major projects, expand cooperation in such fields as information, communications and digital economy, and open up new prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides.

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic is a common enemy of mankind, Wang said that neighbouring countries should lend more support to each other to overcome difficulties.

South Asia is facing severe challenges brought by a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang added, noting that China, as a good neighbor, a good partner and a good friend of South Asian countries, is ready to stand together firmly with the people of countries including Bangladesh, until the virus is eventually defeated.

China will continue to provide support to Bangladesh in its fight against COVID-19 and is ready to actively promote the discussion on vaccine-filling cooperation between enterprises of both countries, he said.

Momen expressed his congratulation on the successful landing of China's probe on Mars and thanked China for its invaluable support and strong assistance with Bangladesh's fight against the pandemic.

Bangladesh always adheres to the one-China policy and will continue to firmly support China on issues related to Hong Kong, Taiwan and human rights, said the top Bangladeshi diplomat, adding that his country is willing to join hands with China to strengthen cooperation in fighting the pandemic and promoting economic recovery, and jointly push the Bangladesh-China strategic cooperative partnership to a new height.

Momen also highly appreciated the positive role China has been playing on the Palestinian issue.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Rakhine state issue. The Bangladeshi side expressed its hope for a quick restart of dialogue and communication as well as an early repatriation of refugees.

Wang said that China fully understands the reasonable concerns of Bangladesh, and supports Bangladesh and Myanmar in properly addressing the issue via friendly consultation, so as to initiate the repatriation process as soon as possible.

