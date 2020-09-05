12 dead, dozens suffer burn injuries in Bangladesh's masjid air conditioner explosion

DHAKA, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Twelve worshippers including a boy died and dozens of others suffered serious burn injuries after air conditioners of a masjid burst Friday night in Bangladesh's central Narayanganj district, about 20 km from the capital Dhaka, an official said Saturday morning.

Samanta Lal Sen, the coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, told journalists that "12 people till Saturday morning died after being admitted to the institute with major burns on their bodies."

He said at least 37 injured were rushed to the institute on Friday night. Most of the victims suffered from 60 to 70 percent burns, and the health condition of 25 others is also critical.

Fire officials suspected a gas leak when the Muslim worshippers were about to leave the masjid after their Isha (night) prayers at around 9:00 p.m. local time on Friday.

All eight air-conditioners on the ground floor burst into flames when there were reportedly around 100 worshippers at the three-storey masjid.

Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Fatullah Police Station in Narayanganj, said huge blasts caused window glasses of the masjid fly onto the street and burnt ceiling fans, wires and electric switch boards.

Kamrul Ahsan, a control room official at the fire service headquarters in Dhaka, said firemen managed to bring the flames under control after hectic efforts of around half an hour.

The Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense formed a committee to investigate the incident.