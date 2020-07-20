The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) announced on Monday three grants totaling 9.274 million Hong Kong dollars (about 1.2 million U.S. dollars) for providing relief to cyclone victims in Bangladesh.

As the cyclone had affected more than 10 million people in Bangladesh, the HKSAR government accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee, and approved the three grants from the Disaster Relief Fund to three agencies, a spokesman of the HKSAR government said.

The grants will be used to provide hygiene kits and food kits as well as household items and shelter materials to benefit around 92,000 victims, the spokesman said, adding that the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee hoped the grants would facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living.

As the targeted localities of the three relief agencies are different, there will be no overlapping of resources, the spokesman said. "To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, the relief agencies will be asked to submit evaluation reports and audited accounts on the use of the grants after the relief projects have been completed."