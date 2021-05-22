China announces to donate 2nd batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh

Xinhua

DHAKA, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh will receive the second batch of China-donated Sinopharm vaccines to help the country combat COVID-19.

According to a statement of the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka, the donation was made after Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen on the evening of May 21.

"At the critical time point in Bangladesh's fight against the epidemic, China is concerned about the urgent need for vaccine of Bangladeshi friends," said the statement.

The announcement came just nine days after China's first donation of vaccines arrived in Bangladesh. The Chinese embassy here expressed hope that the arrival of the second batch of Chinese vaccines will help the Bangladeshi government and people build a strong line of defense against the epidemic.

China is willing to provide necessary support for Bangladesh and other South Asian countries to fight the epidemic in the future, the statement added.

