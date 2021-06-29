Expert says China-Russia cooperation brings positive energy to world landscape

Xinhua) 13:28, June 29, 2021

MOSCOW, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Close China-Russia cooperation adds positive energy to the world landscape that is undergoing geopolitical turbulence and drastic changes, a Russian expert on China has said.

Lyudmila Matsenko, member of the Central Board of the Russia-China Friendship Association, made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhua after Chinese and Russian presidents issued a joint statement Monday to extend the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

Matsenko said that the extension of the key pact, which was signed 20 years ago, is of "great importance" as it defines the nature of the development of bilateral ties.

"It is on the basis of this document that a Russian-Chinese strategic partnership has been built and an unprecedentedly high level of Russian-Chinese relations has been achieved," she said.

The expert described Russian-Chinese coordination as an important factor in maintaining the balance of power and global stability in the context of multiple challenges, including the breakdown of arms control agreements, and higher risks of conflict in different parts of the world.

"The model of equal, respectful and effective relations that China and Russia have been able to build is very much attractive for many countries in the world," Matsenko said.

China and Russia, she noted, are implementing joint projects in various fields, while their political, trade, cultural and educational ties are being strengthened.

Matsenko congratulated the Chinese people and members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the party.

"China demonstrates an impressive example of successful socio-economic development," she said, applauding the country's achievements.

Despite the pandemic, China has completed the task of eradicating absolute poverty, which was "an outstanding success" for the CPC, Matsenko said.

The Russia-China Friendship Association, she said, is making every effort to promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries, and has established close and comprehensive interaction with Chinese partners.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)