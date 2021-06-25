Home>>
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021: Palestine vs. Comoros
(Xinhua) 11:22, June 25, 2021
Oday Dabbagh (R) of Palestine vies with El-Omar Fardi of Comoros during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 qualifying round football match between Palestine and Comoros in Doha, Qatar, June 24, 2021. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
