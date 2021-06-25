Round–the-clock live-fire test launched in depopulated area

China Military Online) 11:02, June 25, 2021

A vehicle-mounted gun-howitzer system attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army fires at a mock sea target during a round-the-clock live-fire test on June 14, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Zhaobing)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)