CMC launches campaign on studying Party history in military

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The Central Military Commission (CMC) has issued a circular on launching a campaign of Party history learning and education in the military.

The campaign will be conducted through 2021, with all officers and soldiers taking part, and will inspire the military as it celebrates the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) with great achievements, according to the circular.

Officers and soldiers will study the Party history from several aspects, including the 100-year endeavor of the CPC, the major theoretical achievements made by the CPC in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context, and the strength stemming from the Party's absolute leadership over the army.

The circular urges efforts to arrange the campaign in a scientific manner and achieve solid and effective results.