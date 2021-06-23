China, Serbia vow to enhance parliamentary cooperation

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Serbian National Assembly Speaker Ivica Dacic via video link in Beijing, capital of China, June 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Tuesday held talks with Serbian National Assembly Speaker Ivica Dacic via video link, during which both sides pledged to enhance exchanges between legislative bodies.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that in the process of striving for their respective national independence and realizing national development, China and Serbia have forged a profound friendship. Under the leadership of both leaders, the China-Serbia comprehensive strategic partnership has developed in an in-depth manner and reached an unprecedented high level.

China stands ready to work with Serbia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and promote greater development of bilateral relations, Li said.

He called on the two countries to strengthen mutual political support, firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns, carry out anti-pandemic cooperation, work together to overcome the pandemic, promote practical cooperation in various fields, jointly build the projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, and expand exchanges on culture, education and sports.

Li noted that the cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) is a new type of cross-regional cooperation mechanism jointly created by China and the CEEC including Serbia, which promotes the common development of both sides. It is hoped that the two sides will fully implement the outcomes of the China-CEEC summit.

NPC stands ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the Serbian National Assembly and contribute to the development of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, Li said, adding that the two sides should maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, intensify exchanges between special committees, friendship groups and representatives, strengthen coordination and cooperation in multilateral parliamentary organizations, and work together to promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Dacic said Serbia firmly upholds the one-China principle and supports the Belt and Road Initiative. He expressed his gratitude to China for its important support in the prevention and control of the epidemic.

The National Assembly of Serbia is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the NPC of China to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, Dacic said.

