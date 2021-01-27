China's health cooperation offers "new paradigm" for int'l relations

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's readiness to cooperate on global public health issues offers a "new paradigm for international relations" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Evandro Menezes, a Brazilian professor of international law.

"China has collaborated with more than 100 countries in combating the pandemic," said Menezes, who serves as coordinator of the Nucleus for China-Brazil Studies at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), a leading economic think tank.

"It is a possible new paradigm for international relations, where global public health issues related to the protection of people's lives should be dealt with not by the exclusive logic of the market, but by depending on the broader public interest," the expert said in an interview with Xinhua.

The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to spur global growth is another example of innovative approach to strengthening international ties and cooperation, according to the arbitrator at the FGV's Mediation and Arbitration division.

The initiative presents "a platform for the interaction of the countries involved in it and can be a catalyst for profound changes for humanity," Menezes said.

"It is important that countries that make up the Belt and Road Initiative be active in the project and, based on it, build a new diplomatic practice for the consolidation of initiatives and principles that help to keep the world away from the frequent crises that have affected us since the beginning of this century," he added.

The law professor also highlighted China's efforts to continue promoting sustainable development by implementing the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

"China is one of the countries that has made the most progress in promoting green development in its territory. Much remains to be done, but it is undeniable that, up to now, the Chinese government has shown that its commitment to the 2030 Agenda is a reality," Menezes said.

"As the world's second-largest economy, China's attitude is encouraging," he said, noting the social and economic transformations China has promoted and its extensive use of renewable energy and technology.

"China today is the country that has promoted the most effective domestic reforms to open up to the world (and) the Chinese diplomacy has a global scope. The two phenomena go hand in hand," said the expert.

"China's challenge is to combine its diplomacy with Chinese characteristics to promote development and dialogue between developing countries and developed countries," he said.

"That is the greatest challenge for good global governance, and it will be (addressed) via the defense of greater democratization of the international system," he added.