22nd Zhoushan Int'l Sand Sculpture Festival to be held in E China
(Xinhua) 09:55, June 21, 2021
A sculptor makes sand creations for the upcoming 22nd Zhoushan International Sand Sculpture Festival in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 19, 2021. Over 20 sand sculptors have been busy making more than 60 creations to be displayed during the 22nd Zhoushan International Sand Sculpture Festival in Zhoushan since late May. Their works are slated to be completed by late June. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
