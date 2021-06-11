China to build Zhejiang into demonstration zone for common prosperity

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China's central authorities on Thursday issued a guideline on building the eastern province of Zhejiang into a demonstration zone for achieving common prosperity.

The guideline, jointly released by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, rolled out multiple measures to guide the province in setting an example for promoting common prosperity.

By 2025, Zhejiang should achieve solid progress in building the demonstration zone, with its per capita gross domestic product (GDP) reaching the level of moderately developed economies, while a social structure with a middle-income population as the majority should be generally developed by then, the guideline said.

The province should see greater achievements in high-quality development and basically achieve common prosperity by 2035, it said, adding that Zhejiang should strive to raise its per capita GDP and the income of urban and rural residents to the standard for developed countries.

By 2035, Zhejiang's systems and mechanisms for common prosperity should also be more well-developed, according to the guideline.

The guideline stressed efforts to improve the quality of development, further reform income allocation and narrow the urban-rural gap, calling for a more livable residential environment.

