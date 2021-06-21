Vice premier stresses development of counties assisted in rural vitalization
GUIYANG, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has urged more efforts in accelerating the development of key counties assisted in the country's rural vitalization drive.
Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when attending a work conference in Guizhou Province recently. He called for efforts to consolidate the poverty alleviation achievements and ensure that the counties will not lag behind in rural vitalization.
The overall economic and social development of the counties remains at a relatively low level after the country wins a complete victory against poverty, he said, stressing the need to prioritize work in maintaining and expanding poverty relief achievements.
More work should be done to promote the continuous income increase of people lifted out of poverty, ramp up the industries with assistance from developed regions, and enhance the development of local economy.
He also underscored measures to speed up social and cultural development of the counties, as well as the development of education and medical service.
