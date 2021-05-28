China's top legislator stresses implementing rural vitalization promotion law

Xinhua) 09:50, May 28, 2021

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, addresses a symposium on the implementation of the rural vitalization promotion law in Beijing, capital of China, May 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator on Thursday stressed the full implementation and popularization of the law on the promotion of rural vitalization to drive high-quality agricultural development and ensure the well-being of rural residents.

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), made the remarks when addressing a symposium on the implementation of the law, which will go into effect from June 1.

Calling it a basic, comprehensive law concerning agriculture, rural areas and farmers, Li said the law is aimed not only at boosting economic growth, but also at promoting the full upgrading of the agricultural sector, while achieving progress and development for rural areas and farmers in an all-round way.

Li stressed efforts to apply tailored measures for rural industrial development, while ensuring food security and improving rural residents' livelihoods.

He also raised other requirements for implementing the law, such as preserving fine traditional rural culture, strengthening ecological conservation and safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of rural residents.

People's congresses at all levels should work out supporting rules and regulations in a timely manner and use various means to interpret and popularize the law among the public, Li said.

The NPC Standing Committee, China's national legislature, adopted the law in April.

