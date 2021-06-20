Colombia reports 589 new COVID-19 deaths

Xinhua) 10:58, June 20, 2021

BOGOTA, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Colombia reported 589 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 99,335, the country's ministry of health and social protection said Saturday.

The ministry added that 28,734 new infections were reported, bringing the national tally to 3,917,348.

So far, a total of 14,409,994 doses of vaccines have been administered in the South American country, with 4,498,342 people having been fully inoculated.

