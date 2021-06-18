Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

June 18, 2021

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Also newly reported were 22 imported cases, of which eight were reported in Guangdong, five in Fujian, three each in Shanghai and Zhejiang, two in Yunnan, and one in Tianjin.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday.

A total of 6,351 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 5,998 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 353 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,534 by Thursday, including 501 patients still receiving treatment, 18 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,397 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Thursday.

A total of 25 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all from outside the mainland. There were a total of 436 asymptomatic cases, of whom 415 were from abroad, under medical observation by Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 11,881 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 52 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 13,584 cases, including 497 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,603 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.

