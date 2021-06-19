Chinese mainland reports 6 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:05, June 19, 2021

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Also newly reported were 24 imported cases, of which eight were reported in Guangdong, six in Shanghai, four in Fujian, two each in Yunnan and Shaanxi, and one each in Beijing and Zhejiang.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday.

A total of 6,375 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 6,024 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 351 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,564 by Friday, including 503 patients still receiving treatment, 21 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,425 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Friday.

A total of 42 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all from outside the mainland. There were 455 asymptomatic cases, including 434 arriving from outside the mainland, under medical observation by Friday.

By the end of Friday, 11,884 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 53 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 13,771 cases, including 518 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,608 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.

