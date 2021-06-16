Home>>
COVID-19 origin tracing: A lie told a thousand times will not become truth
(Ecns.cn) 10:51, June 16, 2021
Some U.S. politicians refuse to accept the WHO's COVID-19 origin report and are trying to incite people to believe the lab-leak theory. But a lie told a thousand times will not become the truth. We hope there will be a more scientific approach, rather than politicizing COVID-19's origin tracing. (Caricature by Ni Wenbing)
