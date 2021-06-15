China will remain vigilant against U.S. tricks over virus origin tracing

U.S. President Joe Biden on May 26 ordered intelligence agencies to report to him in the next three months on whether there was proof to the so-called allegations that the coronavirus first emerged in China from a laboratory accident and China had covered up the coronavirus outbreak.

Over the past few days, some Western media outlets have been actively touting the old cliche that “the coronavirus originated in China” in an unbearably unreasonable way. Apparently, the Biden administration has more sinister intentions in dealing with the tracing of COVID-19 origins.

Tracing the origins of the virus is a complex matter of science, and is a process that requires a long period of time. The process, including investigation, testing and trial, has to be carried out in a scrupulous and professional manner, without political interference.

The U.S. intelligence agencies have little knowledge of science, do not respect science and sometimes are against science.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, previously the chief of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), said publicly that the organization had lied, cheated and stolen, and the CIA was a spy agent and a political tool of the U.S. government and the monopolistic interest groups behind it.

It’s pure political manipulation to let such an anti-science agency investigate science-related issues, and it’s easy to see that the CIA is set to give the President a satisfactory report ahead of time.

The Biden administration has ignored the results revealed by the scientific mission led by the World Health Organization (WHO) after its investigative field trip in China, and is now trying to fan the lab leak conspiracy theory based on presumption of guilt while turning a deaf ear to the voices of justice calling for the U.S. to work with the WHO on COVID-19 origin tracing in a science-based way.

China’s anti-epidemic results can be seen by all. The U.S., which tops the world in terms of COVID-19 cases and deaths, refused to cooperate with the WHO by accepting an investigation, but passed the buck to China. This showed that the U.S. administration failed to uphold the values of fairness and transparency it has always been preaching.

After Biden gave the order, American politicians, military, political parties and media outlets all joined the attempt to smear China by hyping the lab leak conspiracy theory. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, said, “There seems to have been a fair amount of activity or cover-up or lack of transparency.” He also said that the U.S. needs to “get to the bottom of it.”

Why was the U.S. military so active in this matter? Some media outlets revealed the reasons by bluntly pointing out that the U.S. military was placing the blame on China to divert attention from its hundreds of military biological laboratories, in particular, Fort Detrick.

On May 28, two days after Biden gave the order, 209 House Republicans called for a congressional investigation into the origins of COVID-19, claiming that China should be held “responsible for the deaths of almost 600,000 Americans.”

To make thing worse, Japan, Australia, the UK and Canada are also ganging up with the U.S. Even India, which has been deeply plagued by the pandemic and is a recipient of Chinese assistance, has also connived with the U.S.

The farce was unbearable even by U.S. media standards. On June 3, Forbes Magazine said, “The ultimate lesson from COVID-19, in fact, is that these pandemics are going to continue to emerge naturally, and that we should be encouraging the researchers who are on the front lines of studying these potentially infectious diseases to investigate them to the fullest extent of their abilities. Instead, the tactic we’re taking — accusing them of fraud without a shred of meaningful, direct evidence — showcases how thoroughly we’re letting fear and conspiratorial thinking cloud our judgment.”

The sinister tricks played by the U.S. reflects the confrontational strategic and competitive framework the Biden administration has taken to deal with China. China will remain highly vigilant against this.

