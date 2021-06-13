20 Taiwan compatriots get inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in Changsha

June 13, 2021

A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine for a Taiwan compatriot at a community health service center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 12, 2021. A total of 20 Taiwan compatriots get inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

