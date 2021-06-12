China's nasal-spray COVID-19 vaccines undergoing clinical trials: official

Xinhua) 10:58, June 12, 2021

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Researchers are conducting phase-1 and phase-2 clinical trials on a China-made inhaled COVID-19 vaccine, a Chinese health official said Friday.

After completing the collection of clinical-trial data, experts will study the safety and effectiveness of the inhaled vaccine, a modified version of an injectable adenovirus vector COVID-19 vaccine that has already hit the market, said Shao Yiming, a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press conference.

The inhaled COVID-19 vaccine was jointly-developed by researchers from the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences and China's CanSino Biologics Inc.

Inhaled or nasal-spray vaccines were selected as one of China's vaccine technologies to combat COVID-19 from the very beginning, Shao added.

Another nasal-spray COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Xiamen University, the University of Hong Kong and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy, has completed phase-1 and phase-2 trials. Researchers are applying phase-3 clinical trials overseas, to further evaluate the efficacy of the vaccine, according to Shao.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)