Friday, June 18, 2021

Over 966 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

(Xinhua) 15:44, June 18, 2021

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- More than 966.65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Thursday, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

