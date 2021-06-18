Home>>
Over 966 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 15:44, June 18, 2021
BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- More than 966.65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Thursday, the National Health Commission said on Friday.
