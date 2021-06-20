UN chief urges Ethiopian authorities to ensure voters able to cast ballots freely, peacefully
UNITED NATIONS, June 19 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday urged Ethiopian authorities, political leaders, and their supporters, to ensure that all voters are able to cast their ballots freely and peacefully ahead of the elections in the country on Monday.
Through a statement attributable to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief noted that these elections are taking place "in a challenging political and security environment" and called on all stakeholders "to refrain from any acts of violence or incitement."
"The secretary-general encourages leaders and participants in the elections to promote social cohesion and reject hate speech. He stresses that any electoral disputes should be resolved through dialogue and established legal channels," said the statement.
